Congressional Baseball Game Is A Home Run For All!

Not everyone can agree on politics, but we can agree that an baseball game is a summer must! The 2017 Congressional Baseball Game happened yesterday, an annual tradition which seems more important then ever. The Democrats won this year, pulling 11 runs against the Republicans, who ran 2.

A record breaking 24,959 tickets were sold, while over a million dollars were raised for the Congressional Sports for Charity.

The game became a tribute to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise who was shot by a gunmen during a congressional baseball practice. Both sides had Louisiana State University hats to represent Scalise who is a politician in Louisiana.

Check out the photo galleries and politicians’ statements below.

Took our Senate team to the congressional baseball game tonight. Great fun, and important moment of bipartisan unity. #PrayersForScalise pic.twitter.com/m0iepYHycu — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 16, 2017

Prayers and pitches: Scenes from the congressional baseball game https://t.co/vMIUyZvNKt pic.twitter.com/Sl7bmLe71I — POLITICO (@politico) June 16, 2017