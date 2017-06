It’s Friday! That mean’s Jen Picciano joins us yet again to tell us about all of the foodie news around Cleveland.

This time Jen is here with information about the Kirtland Strawberry Festival and Rittman Orchards’ Strawberry Jamboree.

Check out some of Jen’s ‘Cheftover’ instagram posts below!

Braised beef short ribs. These didn't suck. Plated on some cheesy grits and roasted carrots and… https://t.co/nJ4ubGU3Hd — Jen Picciano Stocum (@Cheftovers) June 16, 2017