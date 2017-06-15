Rittman Youth Baseball Surprises Their #1 Fan

Rittman youth baseball has many fans, both family and friends – however no one is a bigger fan of the league than grandmother Linda Corp.

Linda had recently been diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer, a disease that has plagued the family in the past.

So to give back to their most supportive fan, both teams during a recent game came together to stop and appreciate her, with each member of both teams stopping by to give her a hug and pink rose.

Rittman baseball teams dedicate game, and love, to grandma battling cancer https://t.co/1OSgg2ExtL — fox8news (@fox8news) June 15, 2017

The teams also used pink baseballs and wore pink wristbands.

The journey Linda is on will be tough, but thankfully she has the support of her favorite baseball league.

