Lorde May Be Running An Instagram Account Dedicated To Reviewing Onion Rings

The Instagram account (which is now UNFORTUNATELY deleted) called Onionringsworldwide lent suspicion that it may be ran by the 20-year-old songstress, Lorde.

Fans first noticed the account when Lorde recently followed it, along with her friends and collaborators.

According to justjared.com, the account also reviewed the snack from restaurants that lined up with her locations as she traveled across the globe.

One of the reviews read: From Bareburger in New York City. Actually pretty good – thick, sweet white onion. Good flavour on the crumb. 4/5”

She, or whoever was running it, like we mentioned, deleted it before the world could experience it. We hope it comes back.