Look At The Shirt Draymond Green Wore To The Warriors’ Parade

Today was the Golden State Warriors’ Championship parade in Oakland, and if you don’t follow the Warriors’ Snapchat (why would you?) you may have missed out on what’s happening on the other side of the country.

According to sbnation.com, Draymond is wearing a shirt that poked fun at The Q arena.

The shirt had to recognizable “Q” logo on it, to spell out “Quickie” with a photo of the Larry O’Brien Trophy:

Here’s another look:

We’re pretty sure Draymond’s clothing choice was inspired by the shirt LeBron wore last year.

Remember this?

Fair is fair!