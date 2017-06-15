LeBron Returns To Social Media

How do you know it’s late Spring and early Summer? LeBron is in the playoffs, and suddenly he vanishes from all sources of social media. He claims it helps concentrate.

So when the playoffs are over, we all suddenly start waiting for his return to the interwebz – and it has finally happened this year.

The video, posted on instagram, is simply LeBron singing happy birthday to his son, without any mention of the finals loss.

Happy Bday Bryce Maximus!! Can't believe you're 10 years old man. Time is serious flying. Love you Young 👑 and u make me proud to be your father every single day!! #ZhuriLikeThatsMyCakeToo 😂😂😂😂 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

While he is likely still upset over the long campaign that ended with a loss, it is clear that he is just fine returning to family life, and preparing for next season.