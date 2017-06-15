LeBron Returns To Social Media

June 15, 2017 6:13 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers

How do you know it’s late Spring and early Summer?  LeBron is in the playoffs, and suddenly he vanishes from all sources of social media. He claims it  helps concentrate.

So when the playoffs are over, we all suddenly start waiting for his return to the interwebz – and it has finally happened this year.

The video, posted on instagram, is simply LeBron singing happy birthday to his son, without any mention of the finals loss.

While he is likely still upset over the long campaign that ended with a loss, it is clear that he is just fine returning to family life, and preparing for next season.

