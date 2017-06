Well, the day has come.

LeBron James has shaved his head and is rocking the Michael Jordan look.

Remember last month when LeBron was talking about going bald like MJ? pic.twitter.com/n4edV2qeNA — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 15, 2017

New hair, who dis?

NEW BRON WHO DIS pic.twitter.com/J6cizpEZUh — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 15, 2017

The best part? James is already at the gym working out and feeling good.

No worries about Bron’s head space. Too soon?