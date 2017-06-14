Taco Bell Cantina Opens TODAY In Public Square

June 14, 2017 5:49 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: taco bell cantina

In yet another big move into downtown Cleveland, Taco Bell Cantina is opening TODAY at 11am – and the excitement is real.  It seems every time you turn around, there is another business ready to come to town.

“We couldn’t be more happy to be here in Cleveland,” Taco Bell spokesperson Matt Prince said.

What makes the Cantina so special? For one thing, it’s one of only six locations in the country that serves alcohol.  It also aims to  break free of the typical fast-food-looking restaurant by having solid wood tables and rustic furniture.  It even has a bunch of Cleveland nods inside.

The menu is the same, including breakfast, however the location also serves alcohol such as margaritas – how can you beat that?

Did we mention you can get married there?

More info here.

