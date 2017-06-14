Students Raise Money For Teacher With Cancer For Bucket List

Cancer isn’t easy for anyone to deal with at any time, especially for the family. With most teachers, they believe that their students truly are their family. So when high school teacher Michelle Wistrand told her class she was diagnosed and only had 2-5 years left, it brought everyone to tears.

However, Wistrand was going to take her diagnosis a little differently, as she told her students about a bucket list she compiled for her time left.

Inspired, her students set out to raise money so she could do this list, and suddenly they had raises nearly $11,000 for their beloved teacher.

With the month, Wistrand plans to go to California for the summer, then Michigan for the fall to see the leaves turn.

