Cleveland is quickly becoming the land of food – from all shapes and sizes of it. ┬áRecently, 16 fast-casual restaurants opened up around the city, and you need to check them out.

Everything to know about the Rock Hall's new All Access Cafe https://t.co/Xb59d8C0NJ pic.twitter.com/Nc5LMC8t6n — Music World (@MusicLoverWrld) June 10, 2017

All Access Cafe at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Where: 1100 E 9th St, Cleveland Opened: June 2017

Start the week off right with a build your own bowl! Choose from over 20 ingredients and make it how you like it ­čôĚspicelyrosemary/instagram pic.twitter.com/Ofy5b2D5aj — Boaz Cafe (@boazcleveland) May 22, 2017

Boaz Cafe

Where: 2549 Lorain Ave, Ohio City Opened: January 2017

#ButchersCut of the Day- 40 day dry aged strip with brussels, braised cabbage and ramp butter. ­čśŹ­čÖî #eatmoremeat pic.twitter.com/xQg89G8JBJ — Butcher & the Brewer (@butchrandbrewer) June 3, 2017

The Butcher and the Brewer Market

Where: 2043 E 4th St, Cleveland Opened: April 2017

There are so many others you have to see here!