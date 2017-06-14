Beyoncé in Labor?

Twitter exploded yesterday with Bey pregnancy rumors. June 14, 2017 11:56 AM
By Abby Hassler

Twitter is currently ablaze with fan theories that Beyoncé in currently in labor. While most fans know that Queen Bey and Jay Z should be expecting their twins any day now, The Shade Room shared an anonymous tip alleging the couple was spotted at a Los Angeles Hospital yesterday (June 13).

“Beyonce’s security was seen leaving her Beverly Hills home this morning carrying two baby seats to a hospital in West LA,” the insider confirmed to Hollywood Life. “Bey and Jay’s large security team, including three well-staffed Escalades, are now waiting outside the hospital for the arrival of the twins.”

Since yesterday, multiple sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that there is significant security presence at a L.A. hospital, which further solidifies the labor rumors.

Whether or not she actually is in labor, her supporters are certainly having fun speculating about the possibility.

