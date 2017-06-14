Beef Ravioli Products RECALLED Due To Undeclared Allergens

Joseph Seviroli Foods is recalling approximately 114,409 pounds of beef ravioli products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The products contain, milk, a known allergen which is not declared on the products labels.

The beef ravioli items were produced on Jan. 9, 2017 to May 10, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

25-oz. bag of “LOWES foods beef ravioli square shaped,” with lot code 7040 and a sell by date of 2/9/2018.

30-oz. bag of “Big Y SQUARE Beef Ravioli,” with lot code 7009 and 7130, and sell by dates of 1/9/18 and 5/10/2018.

13-oz. bag of “Seviroli Beef Ravioli,” with lot codes 7041, 7042, 7107, 7109, 7118, 7130, and 7079, and sell by dates of 2/10/18, 2/11/18, 4/17/18, 4/19/18, 4/28/17, 5/10/18, and 3/20/18.

24-oz. bag of “BEST YET beef ravioli,” with lot code 7065 and a sell by date of 3/6/18.

20-lb bulk bag of “SEV MINI HEX BEEF RAVIOLI PAR-COOKED,” with lot codes 7034, 7065 and 7100 and package codes of 7034, 7065, and 7100.

20-oz bag of “V’s PRE-COOKED SQUARE BEEF RAVIOLI,” with lot codes 7034, 7040, 7065 and 7100 and sell by dates of 2/3/18, 2/9/18, 3/6/18, and 4/10/18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5342” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to distribution locations in Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island.