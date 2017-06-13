Today Is Free Taco Tuesday At Taco Bell

Taco lovers, today is the day.

It’s free taco Tuesday at Taco Bell!

They’re giving away a free Doritos Locos taco to all customers from 2:00 – 6:00pm.

It’s all part of the Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” giveaway related to the NBA finals. When the visiting Golden State Warriors “stole” a road win from the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4, it triggered the taco giveaway.

The day is finally here. Score your free #DoritosLocosTacos today between 2-6 p.m. Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/kv0xb6Of3H — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 13, 2017

The deal is available in all 50 states at participating Taco Bell locations, but don’t get greedy, there’s only one per person.