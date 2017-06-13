Today Is Free Taco Tuesday At Taco Bell

Taco lovers, today is the day.

It’s free taco Tuesday at Taco Bell!

They’re giving away a free Doritos Locos taco to all customers from 2:00 – 6:00pm.

It’s all part of the Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” giveaway related to the NBA finals.  When the visiting Golden State Warriors “stole” a road win from the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4, it triggered the taco giveaway.

The deal is available in all 50 states at participating Taco Bell locations, but don’t get greedy, there’s only one per person.

