The Inventor Of Hawaiian Pizza Has Passed Away

His name was Sam Panopoulos. The Greek-Canadian restaurant owner concocted what quickly became a global sensation back in 1962.

He was given official credit when he added pineapple chunks and ham on a pizza pie at his restaurant.

According to TMZ, its popularity spread and remains to this day a staple, but there’s arguably equal disdain for the ham/pineapple combination.

Earlier this year, Iceland’s President suggested banning pineapple on pizzas.

Sam died unexpectedly in a hospital in Ontario. He was 83.

I am an outspoken fan of Hawaiian pizza, so I decided to celebrate Sam’s legacy last night during the Cavs game. It didn’t bring much luck, but, damn, did it taste good.