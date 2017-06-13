The Inventor Of Hawaiian Pizza Has Passed Away

June 13, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, hawaiian pizza, pineapple pizza, Sam Panopoulos, TMZ

His name was Sam Panopoulos.  The Greek-Canadian restaurant owner concocted what quickly became a global sensation back in 1962.

He was given official credit when he added pineapple chunks and ham on a pizza pie at his restaurant.

According to TMZ, its popularity spread and remains to this day a staple, but there’s arguably equal disdain for the ham/pineapple combination.

Earlier this year, Iceland’s President suggested banning pineapple on pizzas.

Sam died unexpectedly in a hospital in Ontario.  He was 83.

I am an outspoken fan of Hawaiian pizza, so I decided to celebrate Sam’s legacy last night during the Cavs game.  It didn’t bring much luck, but, damn, did it taste good.

 

pineapple pizza The Inventor Of Hawaiian Pizza Has Passed Away

(Photo Credit: Aly Tanner / CBS Radio)

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

June 15, 2017
Pledge For Pets
Liberty Rocks

Listen Live