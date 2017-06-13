Lakewood Lifeguard Saves Child On First Day

Not only his first day, but 20 minutes into his first shift, local 15 year-old lifeguard Jack Viglianco saved a toddlers life.

“I heard like a help, ah, kind of thing. And I looked over and I saw a guy who’s probably like 3’6′, in the 4-foot water and gasping for air.”

Jack was praised by his supervisors, saying he enacted their emergency plan just as they had trained him no more than a day earlier.

He claims this job is a dream come true, and now that he has saved life, it will be one that he never forgets.

