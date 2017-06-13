Lady Gaga Teams With Starbucks For Kindness Campaign

Lady Gaga wants to spread kindness in the world, and she’s using Starbucks to do so.

The singer has teamed with the coffee giant to curate a Cups of Kindness collection, with 25 cents from all purchases going to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

Gaga’s collection includes four non-dairy drinks, including the once “secret” Starbucks Pink Drink and Ombre Pink Drink, as well as two beverages specifically created by Gaga, a Matcha Lemonade and the Violet Drink.

The Matcha beverage is described as a “vibrant green drink is made with finely ground Teavana matcha green tea combined with crisp lemonade then shaken with ice,” while the Violet beverage is simply a Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refresher with coconut milk and ice.

Fans who want to taste one of Gaga’s drinks will have to head to the store now, since they are only available from today until Monday.

According to a press release, “Funds raised will go toward programs that support youth wellness and empowerment by fostering kindness, improving mental health resources, and creating more positive environments.”

The Seattle coffee giant is expected to donate a minimum of $250,000 to the organization.