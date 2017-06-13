Is The New Bathing Suit Trend Chest Hair?

When you go to the beach, the last thing you want to see, or be seen like, is a very hairy person…right?

Apparently the new trend in bathing suits might actually be to have fake chest hair, at least to the company “Beloved” who is selling the product.

Tag someone who NEEDS this suit – we dare ya 👙 Link in bio A post shared by Beloved Shirts (@belovedshirts) on May 29, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

The suit in question is simply a one-piece, that is just an image of a hairy chest, and nothing more.

For most, it would cause a second, and probably third look. So if you’re really wanting attention at the beach, this will sure do it. That is, if this is the kind of attention you want.