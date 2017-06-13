Gymboree Files For Bankruptcy

According to a filing, because of reasons such as consumers moving more to online outlets, along with other internals reasons, Gymboree has filed for bankruptcy.
Over a three month period, the store suffered a $324 million net loss, making it another casualty of large retailers on hard times as shopping trends shift.
The company has nearly 1,300 store, and a consultant has suggested closing around 375 of them as they work on restructuring. However, there have been no announcements of any stores actually closing.
Full story here.