Gymboree Files For Bankruptcy

June 13, 2017 5:51 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Gymboree

According to a filing, because of reasons such as consumers moving more to online outlets, along with other internals reasons, Gymboree has filed for bankruptcy.

Over a three month period, the store suffered a $324 million net loss, making it another casualty of large retailers on hard times as shopping trends shift.

The company has nearly 1,300 store, and a consultant has suggested closing around 375 of them as they work on restructuring.  However, there have been no announcements of any stores actually closing.

Full story here.

 

