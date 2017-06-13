According to a filing, because of reasons such as consumers moving more to online outlets, along with other internals reasons, Gymboree has filed for bankruptcy.

Over a three month period, the store suffered a $324 million net loss, making it another casualty of large retailers on hard times as shopping trends shift.

Children's clothing retailer Gymboree files for bankruptcy with over $1 billion in debt https://t.co/b2v9dAXl3S pic.twitter.com/oeMB4qQ89c — Forbes (@Forbes) June 12, 2017

The company has nearly 1,300 store, and a consultant has suggested closing around 375 of them as they work on restructuring. However, there have been no announcements of any stores actually closing.

