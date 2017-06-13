Blue October Coming To Cleveland House Of Blues This November

June 13, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Blue October, House of Blues

Coming to The House of Blues this November – Blue October!

WHEN: November 10th, 8 pm
WHERE: House of Blues Cleveland
TICKETS: On Sale Friday, June 16 at 10am
Ticket Prices: $27.00 – Advance GA standing room only | $30.00 – Day of show GA standing room only | $40.00 – Balcony Reserved seating

Purchase Tickets Here at livenation.com.

Doors at 7 pm. Show at 8 pm. This is an all ages event.

This event is general admission, standing room only with reserved seats in the balcony. All general admission (GA) tickets are for standing room only.

