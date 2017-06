After a strep infection, local girl Tessa Puma lost her leg as it spread. To most, this would be career ending for a dancer, but not for Tessa.

After a local fundraiser, her family was not only able to get her a new prosthetic, but she was also able to take get back and learn to dance again.

Puma family brings Tessa home after 10 weeks in the hospital. https://t.co/cWZXCHXGYM pic.twitter.com/gKEsRDs4Vu — Briana Barker (@BrianaBarker1) June 7, 2017

It was all she ever wanted to do, her dad said, and this won’t ever change that.