Gavin DeGraw Coming To Cleveland In Concert This August

Gavin DeGraw Coming To The Ohio Theatre This August!

WHEN: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 8 pm

WHERE: Ohio Theatre

TICKETS: On Sale June 16th at 11am

Prices range from $25-$50

Purchase Tickets Here

Gavin DeGraw is a multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter. He first broke through with the 2003 release of his debut album, Chariot, which sold over 1 million copies, earned platinum certification, and yielded three hit singles: “I Don’t Want To Be,” “Follow Through,” and the title-track, “Chariot.” Gavin’s self-titled second album debuted at No. 1 on the digital sales chart and at No. 7 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart in 2008, earning Gavin his first Top 10 album. It spawned the hit singles “In Love With A Girl,” which Billboard dubbed “a rocking homerun,” and the gold -certified “We Belong Together.”

In 2009, Gavin released Freeas a gift to his die-hard fans clamoring for recorded versions of Gavin’s live favorites. His third studio album, Sweeter, was released in September 2011 and produced the smash single, “Not Over You,” co-written with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. The track reached #1 on the Hot AC charts, was a top 10 hit on Top 40, and was certified double platinum. In 2013 DeGraw released his fourth studio album, Make A Move, which included the hit song “Best I Ever Had”,” and garnered rave reviews from such publications as Billboard, People and Entertainment Weekly amongst many others.

In addition, Gavin was nominated for his first Grammy for “We Both Know,” the song he co-wrote with Colbie Calliat for the 2013 film, “Safe Haven.” Since then he has been consistently touring around the world, including sold out dates with the legendary Billy Joel and hit a milestone with the release of his first greatest hits compilation titled Finest Hour in the fall of 2014. Gavin’s fifth studio album, Something Worth Saving, released last September through his longtime label RCA Records, and featured the hit single “She Sets The City On Fire.”

DeGraw is currently on the road in the US on the Gavin DeGRAW TOUR, where he will be performing a stripped down set, diving deep into his catalogue for the first time in his career. For more information visit http://www.gavindegraw.com-facebook.com/gavindegraw – twitter: @gavindegraw.