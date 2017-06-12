Re-scheduled Concert: Olivia Newton-John

Update 6/12:

RESCHEDULED DATE!

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN

NOVEMBER 12- HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NORTHFIELD PARK

All tickets previously purchased for the postponed June 3 concert will be honored.

Tickets for the rescheduled date are on sale now!

Update 5/31:

POSTPONED

***Ticket purchasers are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, rescheduled date will be announced soon***

Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates. The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.

In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” says Olivia Newton-John.

There will be no interview requests accepted at this time as Olivia’s focus is on her treatment and healing. Rescheduled concert dates will be posted at OliviaNewton-John.com in the coming weeks.

WHEN: SATURDAY JUNE 3

WHERE: HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NORTHFIELD PARK

TICKETS: ON SALE FRIDAY MARCH 24 AT 10 A.M. (Buy here)

Pre-sale starts Thursday, March 23rd at 10 a.m.

RESERVED SEAT: $75, $54.50, $44.50

Fans can purchase at the Rocksino Box Office, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by phone (800)745-3000.

All Hard Rock Rocksino Shows are 21 & over

Olivia Newton-John’s appeal seems to be timeless. With a career spanning more than five decades she is still a vibrant, creative individual adored by fans around the globe.

Olivia’s U.S. album debut, “Let Me Be There,” produced her first top ten single of the same name, with Olivia being honored by the Academy Of Country Music as Most Promising Female Vocalist and a Grammy Award as Best Country Vocalist. This proved to be only the beginning of a very exciting career. With more than 100 million albums sold, Olivia’s successes include four Grammy Awards, numerous Country Music, American Music and People’s Choice Awards, ten #1 hits including “Physical,” which topped the charts for ten consecutive weeks, and over 15 top 10 singles. In November 2015, Billboard Magazine listed “Physical” at #8 on their Top 100 Songs Of All Time list and in 2010 listed it as “The Sexiest Song of All Time.” In addition, in 2015 Olivia was ranked #20 on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists.”

In 1978, her co-starring role with John Travolta in “Grease” catapulted Olivia into super-stardom. This film’s best-selling soundtrack featured the duets “You’re The One That I Want” and “Summer Nights,” with Travolta, as well as her mega-hit, “Hopelessly Devoted To You.” To date “Grease” remains the most successful movie musical in history. Her other feature film credits include “Funny Things Happen Down Under,” “Toomorrow,” “Xanadu,” “Two Of A Kind,” “It’s My Party,” “Sordid Lives,” “Score: A Hockey Musical,” and “A Few Best Men.”