‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Production Halted Over Alleged Sexual Assault

June 12, 2017 11:22 AM By Aly Tanner
Less than a week after ABC revealed the cast of the upcoming fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, the spin-off has come to a grinding halt following “allegations of misconduct” during filming.

According to TMZ, filming was shut down because a field producer filed a complaint that Corinne Olympios seemed so drunk the first day of filming she had no ability to consent to DeMario Jackson’s sexual moves in a swimming pool, and producers nonetheless let it play out on film.

The producer in question believes Corinne may have been sexually assaulted, although we know DeMario claims the encounter was not only consensual … she was the instigator.

The situation is still under investigation, but some sources say that production has stopped “indefinitely” and that some contestants have even begun their journey home.

