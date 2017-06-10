WATCH: The Revivalists Join The Q104 Lounge at LaureLive 2017

June 10, 2017 8:20 PM
Filed Under: LaureLive 2017

Thanks to the lead singer of the Revivalists – David – for joining us in the Q104 Lounge furnished by Landerhaven at LaureLive 2017!

Check out pictures from the band’s meet and greet here.

And watch the silly video above with Aly and Kelly where they challenge David to name his fellow band members based off of their pants!

Here’s a sample of the gallery below:

