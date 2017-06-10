WATCH: Kate Voegele Joins The Q104 Lounge at LaureLive 2017

June 10, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: kate voegele, LaureLive 2017

Thanks so much to Kate Voegele for joining us at LaureLive 2017!

You can check out her meet and greet pictures here.

The video above is Kate playing a game of ‘Chopped’ with Kelly! She tries to make a meal in under 60 seconds. Aly is the judge – best meal wins!

You can also check out her video of her talking about her experience at the Cavs NBA Finals Game 4 below!

This video is Kate Voegele playing ‘Does Kate Know Her State?’ with fun trivia about Ohio and Cleveland. Kate is a native Clevelander, from Bay Village.

Here’s a preview of the gallery below:

