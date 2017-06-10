Top 20 Cleveland Countdown June 10, 2017

1. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

2. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

3. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

4. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

5. Believer-Imagine Dragons

6. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles

7. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

8. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

9. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

10. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

11. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

12. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

13. Heavy-Linkin Park f/Kiiara

14. Issues-Julia Michaels

15. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

16. Malibu-Miley Cyrus

17. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists

18. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

19. Paris-Chainsmokers

20. The Cure-Lady Gaga

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station