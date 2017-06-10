Top 20 Cleveland Countdown June 10, 2017

1. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
2. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
3. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
4. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
5. Believer-Imagine Dragons
6. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles
7. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
8. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
9. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
10. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
11. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
12. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
13. Heavy-Linkin Park f/Kiiara
14. Issues-Julia Michaels
15. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
16. Malibu-Miley Cyrus
17. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
18. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
19. Paris-Chainsmokers
20. The Cure-Lady Gaga
