Listen at 7:40, 11:40 and 4:40 to play NAME THAT HIT

We’ll play 4 beats from a hit song.

Name the song and artist and you’ll win a pair of tickets to the wildest party in Cleveland, Twilight at the Zoo, presented by Medical Mutual August 4th at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Get your tickets now at ClevelandZooSociety.org