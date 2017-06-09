More Parking Restrictions For Game 4

The Finals will always be exciting, however parking isn’t. As always, there are a number of parking restrictions in place.
So as you prepare to head downtown for the game, keep the following bans in mind:
- Huron Road – from Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue and from West 6th Street to Ontario
- Prospect Avenue – from Ontario Street to East 14th Street and from Ontario to W.6th
- East 9th Street – from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue
- East 4th Street – from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road
- Erie Court – Between East 9th Street and East 14th Street
It is also noteworthy that services such as Uber will likely have higher rates.
