More Parking Restrictions For Game 4

The Finals will always be exciting, however parking isn’t. As always, there are a number of parking restrictions in place.

So as you prepare to head downtown for the game, keep the following bans in mind:

Huron Road – from Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue and from West 6th Street to Ontario

Prospect Avenue – from Ontario Street to East 14th Street and from Ontario to W.6th

East 9th Street – from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

East 4th Street – from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road

Erie Court – Between East 9th Street and East 14th Street

Tomorrow night we’ll give it everything we’ve got.#KeyInsider Hype Video – #NBAFinals Game 4 pic.twitter.com/8wnEH8dNm3 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 9, 2017

It is also noteworthy that services such as Uber will likely have higher rates.

You can read more here.