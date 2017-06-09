More Parking Restrictions For Game 4

June 9, 2017 5:48 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers

The Finals will always be exciting, however parking isn’t.  As always, there are a number of parking restrictions in place.

So as you prepare to head downtown for the game, keep the following bans in mind:

  •          Huron Road – from Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue and from West 6th Street to Ontario
  •          Prospect Avenue – from Ontario Street to East 14th Street and from Ontario to W.6th 
  •          East 9th Street – from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue          
  •          East 4th Street – from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road
  •          Erie Court – Between East 9th Street and East 14th Street

It is also noteworthy that services such as Uber will likely have higher rates.

You can read more here.

