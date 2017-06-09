Jordin Sparks Will Perform The National Anthem At Tonight’s NBA Finals Game 4

June 9, 2017 1:21 PM By Aly Tanner
Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, jordin sparks, national anthem, NBA Finals

The NBA announced today that GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter Jordin Sparks will perform the national anthem prior to tonight’s Game 4 of The Finals, Cavs vs. Warriors , at the Q.

Her popular singles have sold 10 million digital tracks in the US. Sparks has also starred on Broadway’s In The Heights, toured with superstars Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, The Jonas Brothers, New Kids On The Block and the Backstreet Boys, as well as headlined her own tour.

Sparks will take center court live on ABC, Channel 5, at 9:00pm.

