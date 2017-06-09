Jessica Simpson Criticized For Photo Of Daughter In Bikini

June 9, 2017 11:03 AM
Jessica Simpson took heat on Instagram this week after posting a photo of her 5-year-old daughter in a bikini.

The image featured Simpson’s young daughter, Maxwell Drew, posing with a scooter, wearing a two-piece and a helmet, striking a sassy pose. “Safety first,” Simpson captioned the photo.

Safety first 😂 #MAXIDREW

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

The comments section of the post quickly became filled with criticism aimed at Simpson.

“She is way too young to be in a bikini,” assessed one commenter. “I like Jessica, and I think this picture is cute, but it should only be shared privately. Otherwise I’ve got 2 words for you: JonBenét Ramsey,” another cautioned.

Among the pro-Simpson responses: “What are we in Saudi Arabia or something? Let people dress their babies the way they want to. It’s THEIR baby so THEY know what’s best for her…”

What do YOU think about the picture?  Too much or is everyone too nosy?

