Jerry Seinfeld Addresses Kesha Hug Diss

By E.J. Judge

Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t understand why the world is in an uproar for denying Kesha a hug. The comedian was talking with Extra’s AJ Calloway when he gave the most Seinfeld answer for the snub.

“When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality. In my reality, I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone. Say hello. I gotta start somewhere. Hug is not first moment of two humans,” Seinfeld told Calloway.

Despite the snub, Seinfeld says the two spoke about it later. “She was very nice about it. We laughed about it.”

But did Kesha ever get her hug? “No.”