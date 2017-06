IKEA has finally opened their doors in Columbus, and everyone is thrilled!

Except for those of us up here in Cleveland.

So will we EVER get an IKEA? The answer from the company: “Eventually.”

The first campers are in line at the new #IKEA Columbus!! Store opens June 7th! pic.twitter.com/fGG7Vs1Ebl — IKEA Columbus (@IKEAColumbus) June 5, 2017

Apparently it has been in the works for around 12 years, they just can’t find a good enough location.

So maybe someday soon, Cleveland will get its own. For now, that 2 hour trip south isn’t too bad.