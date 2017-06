Need an idea for a good Father’s Day gift? We’ve got you covered!

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is coming to the Wolstein Center this December – and we’ve got the perfect deal for you.

JIM GAFFIGAN FATHERS DAY DEAL – TICKETS ONLY $29.50!

** No Password needed!

Offer valid Monday 6/12 until 6/18 at 11:59pm. Get tickets from the Wolstein Center here.

More information on the show can be found here.