Abused Chihuahua Becomes New Police Dog

When you think of police dogs, German Sheppard are usually the dogs that come to mind. But how about a Chihuahua?

In Miami, a Chihuahua was found abandoned and abused. Thankfully, CoffeeBean was taken in by some fantastic adoptive parents. The best part? They even made him a bucket list to make up for all the lost time while he was abandoned.

Abused, abandoned Chihuahua becomes honorary Lakeland Police K9 for a day https://t.co/VftRQTIU3l — Happy News (@HppyNws) June 8, 2017

The local police caught wind, and decided to give him a little adventure by making him a police dog for day. He even got a “bone to the city!”

From the looks of it, he’s fitting right in.

Read more here.