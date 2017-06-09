Abused Chihuahua Becomes New Police Dog

When you think of police dogs, German Sheppard are usually the dogs that come to mind. But how about a Chihuahua?
In Miami, a Chihuahua was found abandoned and abused. Thankfully, CoffeeBean was taken in by some fantastic adoptive parents. The best part? They even made him a bucket list to make up for all the lost time while he was abandoned.
The local police caught wind, and decided to give him a little adventure by making him a police dog for day. He even got a “bone to the city!”
From the looks of it, he’s fitting right in.
