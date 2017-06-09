Abused Chihuahua Becomes New Police Dog

June 9, 2017 6:04 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: good news, police dog

When you think of police dogs, German Sheppard are usually the dogs that come to mind.  But how about a Chihuahua?

In Miami, a Chihuahua was found abandoned and abused.  Thankfully, CoffeeBean was taken in by some fantastic adoptive parents.  The best part?  They even made him a bucket list to make up for all the lost time while he was abandoned.

The local police caught wind, and decided to give him a little adventure by making him a police dog for day.  He even got a “bone to the city!”

From the looks of it, he’s fitting right in.

Read more here.

