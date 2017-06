Just like Alex from Target and Damn Daniel, there is not a new random internet cuties people are freaking out over.

Introducing, Boy Roeles, an 18 year old, from Netherlands.

twitter do your thing pic.twitter.com/MKTCQj0xqf — joyce (@stratfordneymar) June 4, 2017

YES I SAW HIM TOOOOO 😍😪 pic.twitter.com/6nYN0ZUf1I — Mila (@miladorland) June 4, 2017

There’s even a video!

No doubt, the internet got it right. Boy, is hot!