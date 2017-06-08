RECALLED: 22,000 Pounds Of Beef Over E. Coli Concerns

June 8, 2017 11:45 AM By Aly Tanner
Creation Gardens, Inc. in Louisville, Kentucky, is recalling over 22,000 pounds of raw ground beef and beef primal cut products that may be contaminated with E.coli.

The raw ground beef and beef primal cut products items were produced on May 31, June 1 and June 2, 2017.

A full and detailed list of the recalled products can be found HERE.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7914” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

