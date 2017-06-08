Kid Gets His Wish Of Meeting April The Giraffe Granted

April the giraffe craze has finally calmed down, and it’s no longer a daily topic at the water cooler. However that doesn’t mean her reach has faded as well.

For some, like Alex Johnson, meeting April would be a dream come true. And though even while Alex has a life threatening condition, he was granted that wish of his.

Thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation, Alex was sent to New York to meet April and her new calf, making his dream come true.

WATCH: Boy granted wish to meet April the giraffe and calf – Alex Johnson traveled from Ohio to New York to mee… https://t.co/NsvWqtVqmA — USA news 2017 (@usanews2017) June 7, 2017

So while the April mania has ceased, she is still bringing joy to everyone.

