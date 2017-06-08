Kid Gets His Wish Of Meeting April The Giraffe Granted

April the giraffe craze has finally calmed down, and it’s no longer a daily topic at the water cooler. However that doesn’t mean her reach has faded as well.
For some, like Alex Johnson, meeting April would be a dream come true. And though even while Alex has a life threatening condition, he was granted that wish of his.
Thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation, Alex was sent to New York to meet April and her new calf, making his dream come true.
So while the April mania has ceased, she is still bringing joy to everyone.
Read more here.