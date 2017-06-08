Frappuccinos Are Getting Out Of Hand

Remember when coffee was just coffee, and that was is? Seems those days are well behind us…at least for Starbucks lovers.

A little while back, the secret item, the unicorn frap, made a big splash not only with how it looked and tasted, but just how extreme it was. Well, it seems Starbucks is going to yet again try to capitalize on this. However this time there is a secret ingredient.

Starbucks created a frappuccino topped with its own little cake! https://t.co/DcVrQhIjaH pic.twitter.com/beRjClnYUW — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) June 5, 2017

Cake.

That’s right. Starbucks Japan has released a frap that is literally topped with chocolate cake. Why? Who knows, but that doesn’t really matter. It will be a crazy anyway.

There's a new Starbucks Frappuccino topped with CAKE and matcha, but it's only available in Japan! https://t.co/AQQmneHVrA pic.twitter.com/ypeKgS2ymV — Muscle Circus (@Muscle_Circus) June 6, 2017

As of now, the drink has no plans to make it overseas from Japan, however if sales are good, that can change quickly. So get ready, you’ll need to relax before all of that sugar.