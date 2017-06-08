Ariana Grande Thanks Fans for Support in Heartfelt Message

By Abby Hassler

Ariana Grande fans aren’t letting last month’s terrorist attack keep them from loving her music or living their lives.

The singer shared an image of a group of her fans today (June 8) who were holding up signs that read, “We are a family forever nobody can break our bond.”

As a caption for the photo, she revealed how deeply she cares about their support, writing, “♡ I love you from the bottom of my heart to the farthest galaxy and back 🌌 Your courage, strength, compassion and Light is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen 💡Thank you for sharing it with me.”

