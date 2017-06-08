Ariana Grande Breaks Down While Singing “One Last Time” In Paris

Ariana Grande halted her “Dangerous Woman” tour following the attack at her Manchester show, but after hosting this weekend’s “One Love Manchester” concert she’s now back on the road.

The singer announced on Instagram that her “Dangerous Woman” tour was going forward starting with her concert in Paris last night.

“First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way,” she wrote next to a picture of the Eiffel Tower. “I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you.”

According to reports, Ariana dedicated the song “One Last Time,” the song she released to raise money for the Manchester victims, to her “22 angels,” the 22 people who died in the Manchester attack.

She reportedly broke down while singing it, and had to have the audience take over the chorus:

She also ended the night with “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” the same song she ended the “One Love Manchester” concert with.