The Cavs made the official announcement this morning!

From Columbus to Cleveland to help us #DefendTheLand – tonight’s #NBAFinals National Anthem will be performed by @rascalflatts! pic.twitter.com/sAMuDLZhKC — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 7, 2017

Rascal Flatts also performed the national anthem ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in 2015. They were joined by Usher, and they invited the whole Q to sing along.

The Cavs are basically do-or-die tonight, so make sure you’re tuned in to cheer on our Cavaliers!