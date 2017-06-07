Game 3 Brings Parking Restrictions To Cleveland

The trucks are back in town, so are the Finals – and so are all of the parking restrictions.
Whether you’re going to be seated in the Q watching all of the action, or if you’re just downtown in the atmosphere, there is some information you need to know.
Here are all of the current parking restrictions:
· Huron Road – from Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue and from West 6th Street to Ontario
· Prospect Avenue – from Ontario Street to East 14th Street and from Ontario to W.6th
· East 9th Street – from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue
· East 4th Street – from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road
· East 2nd Street – from High Street to Prospect Avenue
· Erie Court – Between East 9th Street and East 14th Street
Game 3 tips off at 9 p.m. Doors to The Q open at 7 p.m.
Cavs Fan Fest will open at 5 p.m. at Gateway Plaza and along East 6th Street.
There will also be added security around the venue, so prepare for slower movement.
