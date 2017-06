Ready to get away but you’re on a budget? No problem!

Through tomorrow, Southwest Airlines is brining back their big sale, which means you can get to some great places for as little as $50 one-way.

Where will your lucky stars take you during our 3-day sale?https://t.co/kaPxjVfYRH — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 6, 2017

Cities available include Boise, Spokane, Greenville (SC), Atlanta, Memphis, Chicago, Houston, and Omaha.

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho pic.twitter.com/UvMDEKU9YV — Oh You're From Idaho (@OhYoureFromID) June 4, 2017

Check out all of the information here.