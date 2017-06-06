The Latest Fashion Trend For Men Has Officially Arrived

Remember the “male-friendly” version of a romper called the Romphim? If you think THAT trend boggled your brain, wait til you see this.

Just when you think the fashion industry can’t get more bizarre, another fad is here, and it involves a lot of lace.

This time around, lace shorts are back in bright pastels and matching tops.

The ensembles aren’t on sale anywhere yet. These pictures are pretty much what we’ve got to work with… for now.

The shorts are designed by LA-based brand Hologram City, and come in a variety of colors—including pink, blue, green, purple, and yellow.

The internet isn’t sure about these: