The Latest Fashion Trend For Men Has Officially Arrived

June 6, 2017 11:25 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: RompHim, twitter

Remember the “male-friendly” version of a romper called the Romphim? If you think THAT trend boggled your brain, wait til you see this.

Just when you think the fashion industry can’t get more bizarre, another fad is here, and it involves a lot of lace.

This time around, lace shorts are back in bright pastels and matching tops.

929439 2 The Latest Fashion Trend For Men Has Officially Arrived

The ensembles aren’t on sale anywhere yet.  These pictures are pretty much what we’ve got to work with… for now.

men lace shorts hologram city 1 The Latest Fashion Trend For Men Has Officially Arrived

The shorts are designed by LA-based brand Hologram City, and come in a variety of colors—including pink, blue, green, purple, and yellow.

The internet isn’t sure about these:

