Taco Bell’s Breakfast Salsa Is Confusing The Internet

June 6, 2017 10:37 AM By Aly Tanner
When Taco Bell recently sent out this tweet…

…fans had no idea what makes breakfast salsa different from regular salsa. The Twittersphere was packed with comments asking the Bell to explain this new condiment.

And according to a statement from Taco Bell, there is a difference between normal salsa and their new breakfast version.

They say it’s “a bit less spicy, but equally as tasty” and that it “packs just enough heat to complement the breakfast flavors you love, without being overwhelmingly hot.”

But since Taco Bell’s announcement about the salsa for the most important meal of the day, fans have taken to Twitter to plead for the return of the beloved Salsa Verde packets, too.

No word on that happening, so you’ll just have to settle for breakfast salsa.

