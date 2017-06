What did you have at your Prom? Where you lucky enough to borrow your parents car? If so, you still wouldn’t even come CLOSE to this student’s night.

It involved a camel, sand, THREE dates, and custom outfits.

North Philly Mother Spends $25K on Son’s Dubai Inspired Prom Send Off (Video) https://t.co/USQxBsupBo pic.twitter.com/WoGQCkeg8D — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) June 5, 2017

Why? Well, mother Saudia Shuler had fought cancer recently, and if she made it, this was going to be her gift. Sure enough, she came through.

Her original idea was to send her son on a trip to Dubai, but this was good enough.