Here’s The First Picture Of Taylor Swift And Her New Boo

June 6, 2017 10:00 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Joe Alwyn, Q104, taylor swift

We finally have a real picture of Taylor Swift with her new beau Joe Alwyn!

Paparazzi, with what had to be a very long lens, snapped a photo of the couple chatting and sipping coffee on a balcony in Nashville.

rs 1024x759 170604182355 1024.Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn Nashville.kg.060417 Heres The First Picture Of Taylor Swift And Her New Boo

News of the coupling first broke last month, but up until now, the two have managed to keep themselves completely out of the public eye.

Last week paps snapped a very blurry shot of them getting on a private jet, but this is the first one where they are actually together.

ALSO – Taylor Swift has been house hunting in London as she looks to move closer to Joe.

The properties she viewed late last month, priced up to $21 million on an exclusive street in the west London district of Chelsea, would make her a neighbor of Pippa Middleton.

A source said: “Taylor and Joe are really serious and this is the latest sign that she has really fallen hard for him.”

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

June 15, 2017
LaureLive
Pledge For Pets

Listen Live