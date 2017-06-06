Barber Helps Autistic Client By Cutting Hair In The Family Car

For some with special needs, loud environments can be frustrating and overwhelming. Such as the case with Evan O’Dwyer when we went to get his haircut.

He had been going to the same barber for years, so when Donncha O’Connell saw he was struggling and trying to get back to his safe space – the family car – O’Connell knew just what to do.

Instead of trying to cut his hair in the loud shop, O’Connell instead decided to cut his hair in his family car to make him more comfortable. Going above and beyond for the job, O’Dwyer not only felt safe, but got a great haircut at the same time.