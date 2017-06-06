Akron Teacher Posts Motivational Signs For LeBron

June 6, 2017 6:21 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: LeBron James

When racist slurs were painted onto LeBrons house in L.A., it was clear that it truly affected him, as he spoke about how disappointed he was.  However, he was not alone in feeling this way.

Jennifer Pennington, a local middle school teacher in Akron was so appalled, she decided to do something about it.

Her idea was simple, in that she would also leave signs for LeBron at his house, but do it a little differently.

Instead, she posted words of support, and things she thought that represented LeBron such as “hero” and “role model.”

Check out all of the signs here.

 

