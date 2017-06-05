This Is What Happens When A Reporter Asks LeBron A Stupid Question

June 5, 2017 4:13 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James

LeBron James doesn’t have time for dumb questions.

Here’s the full exchange…

“LeBron, is this a case where you need to defend home court at this point?” the reporter asked.

“Well, I mean, are you a smart guy?” LeBron answered.

“I think so.”

“You think so, right? So we don’t defend home court, what happens?”

“Yeah, I know. That’s what I’m saying.”

“I’m asking you.”

“Well, yeah, then you guys are looking at getting swept.”

“All right. So, that answers your question.”

The Cavaliers are back home Wednesday night against the Warriors for Game Three of the NBA Finals. Let’s go Cavs!

